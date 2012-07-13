BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1424.00 (1426.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 581.00 ( 579.00) dlrs per troy ounce
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
NEW DELHI, June 8 India called on Thursday for a coalition of middle-income countries to drum up support for globalisation as a political backlash in the United States and parts of Europe against free trade and investment imperils its growth aspirations.