BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets long-term coal linkages for captive power plant
* Says Prakash Industries secures long-term coal linkages for captive power plant
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1673.00 (1672.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 702.00 ( 700.00) dlrs per troy ounce
* Says Prakash Industries secures long-term coal linkages for captive power plant
Jun 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET ---