BREAKINGVIEWS-India's RBI boldly pulls trigger on bad loan mess

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central bank will order lenders to tip 12 companies into bankruptcy. They account for 25 percent of the nation's total bad loans. That will be a big test for a new insolvency regime. Still, it shows the RBI's determination to clean up the shambles and defend its credibility.