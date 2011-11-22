BRIEF-Intel to invest $178 mln to advance its R&D innovation in India
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
FIX PREV FIX PLATINUM 1554.00 (1557.00) dlrs PALLADIUM 588.00 ( 591.00) dlrs per troy ounce
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central bank will order lenders to tip 12 companies into bankruptcy. They account for 25 percent of the nation's total bad loans. That will be a big test for a new insolvency regime. Still, it shows the RBI's determination to clean up the shambles and defend its credibility.