* Deal ends long battle for indebted Plantation Place

* International investors seeking top London commercial property

LONDON May 3 Brazilian billionaire Moise Safra has bought an office building in London's City financial district for about 500 million pounds ($810 million), the latest in a series of deals that have seen foreign investors snap up trophy assets in the UK capital.

A statement on Thursday said companies indirectly controlled by Safra, who co-owns Brazil's ninth largest bank by assets, Banco Safra, bought the 550,000 square foot Plantation Place without naming a price.

Two sources familiar with the deal said Safra, who was advised by developer Delancey, paid just under 500 million pounds for the building. Delancey was not immediately available to comment.

The building was sold by One Plantation Place Unit Trust, a consortium that includes Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and Stobart Properties. Schroder and Stobart confirmed the deal in separate statements on Thursday.

International investors have stepped up their hunt for top quality commercial property in London over the past year, attracted by the city's safe haven reputation amid the debt woes which have rattled euro zone countries.

"Given what we know about what is driving other investors to come to central London, it's not surprising that we have Brazilian investors," CBRE's Head of London research Kevin McCauley said.

"Whether that's the start of a greater trend I suspect not, but it doesn't mean that there won't be one or two other Brazilian investors who will dabble in central London offices," he said.

The deal also ends a long-running battle over the ownership of Plantation Place, which has been the subject of numerous bids and debt restructuring proposals in the past few years due to the high level of debt secured against the building.

In April, Stobart said Plantation Place was valued at 496.5 million pounds at end-March, with a net debt of 427.8 million pounds.