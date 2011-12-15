LONDON Dec 15 Lukewarm demand for about
5.75 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) of London offices on the
market will likely force sellers to cut prices up to 15 percent,
bringing them back to more realistic levels, property experts
told Reuters.
So far, offers are believed to have been made for about 1.7
billion pounds of the offices, which are in London's City
financial zone and Canary Wharf business hub, global real estate
consultancy CBRE said. It is not clear how many are
under offer.
"Realistic pricing remains the key if the 'under offer' is
to become a 'sold'," CBRE executive director Mike Edwards said,
noting the dearth of big deals in the last quarter of 2011.
"The total level of transactions is being restrained by some
unrealistic asking prices. If these were to ease, total
investment turnover would increase," Edwards said.
A series of high-profile City office properties came to
market in the autumn months as their owners looked to capitalise
on prices that the IPD benchmark said rose 34 percent between
June 2009 and September 2011, fuelled by demand from cash rich
overseas investors looking for a safe haven investment.
Sellers also sought to cash in before a potential downwards
lurch in the UK economy as a result of the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
On Wednesday, a Reuters poll of more than 40 economists
found there was a 50 percent chance the UK economy could slip
back into recession within a year, but that it was unlikely to
leave the 27-nation European Union.
UK commercial property values fell for the first time in
almost two and a half years in November, IPD said on Wednesday,
possibly signalling an inflection point in the country's
commercial propert market.
"The U.S. debt downgrade in August shook people as they
couldn't see where rental growth would come from," said Franco
Sidoli, co-founder of broker Franc Warwick. "The trouble was it
was a herd instinct and everyone thought it at the same time."
Larger deals included a billion pound portfolio of four
properties being sold by German fund Kanam, including Deutsche
bank's London base. Goldman Sachs' Peterborough Court UK
home is up for sale, as is a 300 million pounds-plus building
housing Credit Suisse in Canary Wharf.
SKYSCRAPER PRICES
Other prime offices on the block are the iconic Tower 42
skyscraper, which is close to being bought by South African
investor Nathan Kirsh, and Drapers Gardens, a building that
houses asset manager Blackrock and on the market for a reported
280 million pounds.
The Drapers Gardens price was described as "punchy" by one
source close to the deal who said they would be "very surprised"
if it was achieved.
"A lot has gone under offer but the pricing has not yet been
revealed," Sidoli told Reuters. "The trend is downwards and I'd
estimate an average discount to the asking price of between 10
and 15 percent."
Prices would likely fall as the result of weakening rental
growth said John Cahill, a property analyst at Evolution
Securities. "Looking around at the large empty buildings in the
City I think it's reasonable to assume we'll see downward
pressure on capital values," he told Reuters.
Wealth manager Schroders shelved a deal to move into the
Walbrook building near the Bank of England at the eleventh-hour
recently due to the uncertain economic outlook.
Five central London skyscrapers being developed by firms
including Land Securities and British Land
have only signed one office pre-let deal between them.
Prices for top-drawer assets would likely hold firm on the
back of global demand said Nick Braybrook, a partner at real
estate firm Knight Frank, citing the 176 million pound sale of a
building by Hammerson on Thursday to the real estate
arm of Kuwait.
"Of the stock on the market, the good assets in great
locations still work very well for international investors
looking to put their money into London." Prices elsewhere could
come down, he said.
It is more complex and takes twice as long to convert an
offer into a sale because of the jitters in the financial
markets, Sidoli said.
"The due diligence is forensic. Big deals that took three
weeks now take about six," he said.