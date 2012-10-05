* Rents unlikely to rise for foreseeable future-Knight Frank
* Retail sales down 5 pct in January, 10.5 pct in July
* High rents forcing retailers to seek cheaper locations
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Oct 5 London's Oxford Street, one of
world's busiest shopping strips, is suffering from flat-lining
demand, signalling that the global economic gloom has spread to
leading retail areas.
The two-mile stretch, on which retailers have traditionally
fought to open flagship stores, had previously defied the steep
decline experienced elsewhere in the UK and Europe. However,
rental growth will grind to a halt this year as retailers shelve
expansion plans and assess whether the high rents are justified
amid declining sales.
Rents on London's second most expensive street after Bond
Street rose by 14 percent in the 12 months to mid-2012,
consultancy Colliers International said. The average rent of 800
pounds ($1,300) per square foot for the most valuable front
section of a shop is 51 percent higher than five years ago.
Knight Frank partner Darren Yates believes that rents on
Oxford Street will remain at 800 pounds or less for the
foreseeable future a n d will surpass that level only in
exceptional cases of larger buildings in prime pitches.
"To justify that rent they must either be producing some
very good sales figures or they see a lot of value in the
location as an advertisement," he said.
Though shop vacancies in regional UK locations have surged
since the financial crash, the best streets of central London
and larger shopping centres have fared better.
Sales on Oxford Street in the normally busy month of January
fell 5 percent year on year and have been on a broad downwards
trajectory since, data from the New West End Company showed.
Sales fell by 10.5 percent in July as shoppers stayed away
from central London amid fears of transport chaos during the
Olympic Games.
Fewer international retailers are hunting for space compared
with last year, and those seeking sites are being extremely
picky, said one Oxford Street property agent. The agent expects
rents to stay at the mid-700 pounds level.
"The lack of overseas interest has been highlighted by Park
House, where no new international brands have taken a unit," the
agent said.
Park House, a nine-storey block in a prime location near
luxury department store Selfridges, is the shopping street's
largest development in more than 40 years and contains offices,
flats and 11 retail units, eight of which are still empty, two
property agents told Reuters.
Bought by a Qatari fund in 2011, the three retailers moving
in are clothing brands Bershka, Zara and Urban Outfitters
, all of which already have stores on Oxford Street.
"Europe's economic picture doesn't help," said Neil
Saunders, managing director at retail consultancy Conlumino.
"Most retailers, especially those coming from the States, will
wait until things stabilize."
Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma and Aeropostale
are three US retailers that have put their European
expansion plans on ice.
Slowing interest comes as the list of retailers that have
fallen victim to Britain's recession in the past year grows. The
latest is the sports merchandiser JJB Sports, which shut
almost 90 percent of its stores on Monday.
While retailers still covet an Oxford Street store, some are
moving to cheaper locations such as Westfield's two
shopping centres in east and west London, where rents are at
least half those on Oxford Street.
Toby Comerford, of retail consultant Cushman & Wakefield,
told Reuters: "Lego are in Stratford City and Westfield London,
they're not in the West End. That was a question of
affordability."