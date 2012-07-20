By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, July 20
A group of Qatari investors have
snapped up a stake in London luxury property developer Native
Land, the latest in a string of deals in which the oil-rich Gulf
state has extended its ownership of Britain's capital in recent
years.
Native Land, which builds houses in some London's most
exclusive neighbourhoods such as Chelsea and Belgravia, said on
Friday that a "substantial private Gulf-based investor" had
taken a 45 percent shareholding in the company.
A source familiar with the deal told Reuters the group of
investors were from Qatar and were linked to the royal family.
Investors from Qatar have embarked on a shopping spree in
western Europe over the past few years. Their investments in
Britain include upmarket department store Harrods and a stake in
Songbird Estates, owner of London's second financial
district Canary Wharf.
Qatar's royal family also owns The Shard, the European
Union's tallest skyscraper, which opened earlier this month in
London amid great fanfare but no office tenants.
The deal with Native Land will involve the firm's management
retaining a 45 percent stake, while Scottish estate Buccleuch
Group would reduce its majority share to 10 percent. The
companies did not say how much the Qatari investors paid.
The three shareholders will establish a new company, Native
Land Investments Ltd, which will invest up to 500 million pounds
($785 million) in Native Land sites and projects across central
London over the next two years, and will also fund a development
programme of 1 billion pounds.
"We are operating in changing times and needed to ensure we
had access to significant capital with a partner who will be
fully aligned with the business, both financially and
culturally," said David Peck, managing director of Buccleuch
Property.
Native Land's development pipeline include NEO Bankside, a
scheme of 227 luxury apartments designed by architect Richard
Rogers on the opposite side of the River Thames from St Paul's
Cathedral.