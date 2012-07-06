BRIEF-India cenbank says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 7 pct on May 26

* RBI says India's Y-o-Y Money Supply Growth at 7 percent on May 26 * RBI says reserve money fell 8.5 percent year on year in week to June 2 versus growth 13.5 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation fell 13.9 percent y-o-y in week to June 2 versus growth 14.1 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 71.8 billion rupees to 14.95 trln rupees in week to June 2