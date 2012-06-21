BRIEF-Ramco Systems launches Japan payroll software on payroll engine
* Says launch of Japan Payroll Software on its global payroll engine Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r8z6rl) Further company coverage:
US Cents per troy ounce Spot 2788.00 (2831.00)
* Says launch of Japan Payroll Software on its global payroll engine Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r8z6rl) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.