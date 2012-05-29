East India Cotton association Prices - June 08, 2017

BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)