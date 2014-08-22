LONDON Aug 22 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday that it would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition of Frank Russell Company.

The rights issue has been fully underwritten by Barclays, RBS Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Cazenove, Banca IMI, Banco Santander, HSBC and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.

($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)