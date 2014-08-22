BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 22 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday that it would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition of Frank Russell Company.
The rights issue has been fully underwritten by Barclays, RBS Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Cazenove, Banca IMI, Banco Santander, HSBC and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.
($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: