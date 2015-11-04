Nov 4 Russell Investments, the asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Sarah Leslie as head of fiduciary management for the UK and Ireland.

Leslie, based in London, joined the fiduciary management team in 2010, Russell Investments said on Wednesday.

She reports to Rob Bishop, head of implementation services in EMEA and interim head of UK institutional. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)