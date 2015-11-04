BRIEF-GM announces deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
Nov 4 Russell Investments, the asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Sarah Leslie as head of fiduciary management for the UK and Ireland.
Leslie, based in London, joined the fiduciary management team in 2010, Russell Investments said on Wednesday.
She reports to Rob Bishop, head of implementation services in EMEA and interim head of UK institutional. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)