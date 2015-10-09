Oct 9 Shares in London Stock Exchange Group Plc
fell marginally a day after the exchange operator said
it would sell asset management business Russell Investments to
U.S. private equity firm TA Associates.
The stock was down 0.449 percent at 2440 pence at 0713 GMT.
LSEG's shares have risen 2.89 percent since the company
launched a sale process for Russell Investments in February.
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said in a statement after
London markets closed on Thursday that it would sell the unit
for gross proceeds of about $1.15 billion (748.31 million
pounds).
The company had put up Russell Investments - a part of the
Frank Russell Company it acquired last year - on the block in
February.
Analysts said that given the timing delay, the market
sell-off and increased volatility, the sales proceeds were below
expectations.
"Given management's comments on strong demand for the asset,
we - and the market - expected a bit more in terms of gross
proceeds, and we believe the shares may register some
disappointment," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note on
Thursday.
Numis analysts cut their price target on the stock to 2,450
pence from 2,500 pence, citing the lower-than-expected sale
price.
BofA Merrill Lynch analysts, however, believe that the
market has been fretting about the sale, and Thursday's
announcement should put an end to these worries.
LSEG bought Frank Russell for $2.7 billion last year from
insurer Northwestern Mutual, primarily for its large index
business. (bit.ly/1WQBhdP)
Russell Investments reported a pretax profit of $43 million
for the six months ended June 30.
The company, which owns the London Stock Exchange, Borsa
Italiana and MillenniumIT, said it would receive net proceeds of
about $920 million from the sale after tax and expenses. It
expects to use the cash proceeds to reduce debt.
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are advising LSEG on the sale,
which is expected to close in the first half of 2016.
(1 British pound = $1.5368)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)