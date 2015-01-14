* Only black cabs can use bus lanes in London
* Addison Lee said it should be allowed to use bus lanes
* EU court said bus lane policy is not state aid
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 Allowing London's trademark
black cabs to use bus lanes while excluding other minicab
companies does not constitute state aid, the European Union's
highest court ruled on Wednesday.
The decision ends a lengthy dispute between the British
capital's transport authority, Transport for London (TfL), and
Eventech, which owns a minicab fleet used by cab firm Addison
Lee.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said black cabs and
minicabs were not comparable because of their different "factual
and legal situation" and therefore only allowing black cabs to
use bus lanes did not give them a selective economic advantage.
Only black cabs can be waved down by customers on the street
and are subject to strict standards regarding their vehicles,
fares and knowledge of London, the Luxembourg-based court said.
Eventech, which previously lost its case in Britain's High
Court, had argued that TfL's bus lane policy was an infringement
of the freedom to provide services and also amounted to illegal
state aid -- essentially a subsidy -- favouring black cabs.
The court rejected that view as the policy does not involve
any transfer of public money. EU law prevents governments from
giving state aid to companies that could distort competition.
But the court recognised that the TfL policy could make the
provision of minicab services less attractive and thus reduce
the ability of competing providers to penetrate London's market.
The dispute has coincided with growing concerns among
traditional cab companies over what they see as unfair
competition from alternative taxi providers such as the
car-sharing service Uber. The conflict has led to Europe-wide
taxi strikes and temporary bans on Uber in Germany.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Gareth Jones)