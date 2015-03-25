BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Online trading services provider London Capital Group Holdings Plc said it had appointed Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief executive.
London Capital also appointed non-executive director Charles Poncet as non-executive chairman.
Sabet has been executive chairman since joining the board on Sept. 3. Poncet joined London Capital as a non-executive director in November.
The company said non-executive director Nicholas Lee would become a senior independent non-executive director. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results