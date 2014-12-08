Dec 8 London Capital Group Holdings Plc
appointed Francois Nembrini, Mark Sykes and Bastien Lussault to
new roles as it expands its trading services and markets.
Nembrini, who joined as global head of sales and trading in
October, was promoted to a director of London Capital Group
Limited. He will work to improve services to clients and drive
growth of new products and markets, the company said.
Sykes joins London Capital Group as head of trading and will
cover all products and risk. Prior to joining London Capital, he
was a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Lussault has over a decade of experience in equities
derivatives. He earlier worked as a managing director at
Commerzbank AG.
London Capital Group is a financial services company
offering online trading services.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr)