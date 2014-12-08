Dec 8 London Capital Group Holdings Plc appointed Francois Nembrini, Mark Sykes and Bastien Lussault to new roles as it expands its trading services and markets.

Nembrini, who joined as global head of sales and trading in October, was promoted to a director of London Capital Group Limited. He will work to improve services to clients and drive growth of new products and markets, the company said.

Sykes joins London Capital Group as head of trading and will cover all products and risk. Prior to joining London Capital, he was a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Lussault has over a decade of experience in equities derivatives. He earlier worked as a managing director at Commerzbank AG.

London Capital Group is a financial services company offering online trading services. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)