LONDON, Sept 19 London's City Airport on
Thursday applied for planning permission for a $320 million
expansion to double passenger numbers to 6 million a year.
The east London airport, owned by Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP), wants to extend its terminal and build new
parking stands to accommodate larger aircraft and a new
taxi-way.
The airport, which is predominantly used by business
travellers, currently handles 70,000 flights a year. It wants to
increase the number to 120,000 per annum - a level already
permitted under an application granted in 2009.
Declan Collier, the airport's chief executive, said the
expansion of the airport was vital to satisfy growing demand for
business travel and could create up to 1,500 new jobs.
GIP, an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse
and General Electric, has submitted the proposal to the
London Borough of Newham.