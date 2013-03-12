LONDON, March 12 London's mayor Boris Johnson
announced plans to build a floating village on the River Thames
on Tuesday as in the British capital looks to regenerate
derelict sites around its eastern waterways in the aftermath of
last year's Olympic Games.
The plans, which were launched alongside an international
competition to find a developer, will see 15 acres of water at
the Royal Victoria Docks, east of London's Canary Wharf
financial district, turned into a plot with floating homes,
hotels, restaurants and bars.
"It has the potential to become one of the most sought after
addresses in the capital while breathing new life back into
London's waterways," Johnson said in a statement. The formal
procurement process will begin this summer.
The Royal Victoria Docks is one of three docks in east
London which the mayor pegged for regeneration as part of plans
to meet a shortage of homes in the British capital.
The floating village will be linked to other parts of the
capital by Crossrail and cable car, the statement said.
More than 200 hectares of contaminated and derelict land in
London's east end was redeveloped to build stadiums and
accommodation for the Olympic Games and parts of the area is
being turned into residential neighbourhoods and a park.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Maria Golovnina)