April 10 Londonmetric Property Plc

* Sells Harlow distribution facility for £37.2 million

* Exchanged on the sale of the 268,000 sq ft Brake Bros Ltd distribution facility in Harlow to Tritax Big Box REIT plc for £37.2 million (LondonMetric's share: £18.6 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: