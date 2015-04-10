RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
April 10 Londonmetric Property Plc
* Sells Harlow distribution facility for £37.2 million
* Exchanged on the sale of the 268,000 sq ft Brake Bros Ltd distribution facility in Harlow to Tritax Big Box REIT plc for £37.2 million (LondonMetric's share: £18.6 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange