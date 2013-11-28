BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
Nov 28 Londonmetric Property PLC : * Profit adjusted for exceptional items of £50.9 million (September 2012: £28.0
million) * Epra net asset value per share of 112P, an increase of 2.8% over March 2013 * Interim dividend of 3.5P to be paid on 20 December 2013 (September 2012:
3.5P) * 7.8% rise in annualised rent roll to £67.4 million, post period (March 2013:
£62.5 million) * On target to cover dividend for next financial year, 86% achieved at today's
contracted rents * Source text
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.