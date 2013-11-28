Nov 28 Londonmetric Property PLC : * Profit adjusted for exceptional items of £50.9 million (September 2012: £28.0

million) * Epra net asset value per share of 112P, an increase of 2.8% over March 2013 * Interim dividend of 3.5P to be paid on 20 December 2013 (September 2012:

3.5P) * 7.8% rise in annualised rent roll to £67.4 million, post period (March 2013:

£62.5 million) * On target to cover dividend for next financial year, 86% achieved at today's

contracted rents