Sept 22 London Mining Plc :

* Offtake contract dispute and financing update

* Announces that it is in dispute with Glencore regarding a cash prepayment amount which company has requested and which Glencore has refused to pay

* Company is currently considering options which may be available to it under its offtake agreement with Glencore including termination of agreement

* Is in discussions with its core lender to provide required short term replacement liquidity

* In meantime discussions with potential strategic partners are continuing and are being accelerated