Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 London Mining Plc :
* Offtake contract dispute and financing update
* Announces that it is in dispute with Glencore regarding a cash prepayment amount which company has requested and which Glencore has refused to pay
* Company is currently considering options which may be available to it under its offtake agreement with Glencore including termination of agreement
* Is in discussions with its core lender to provide required short term replacement liquidity
* In meantime discussions with potential strategic partners are continuing and are being accelerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.