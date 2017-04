Oct 16 London Mining Plc :

* London Mining to enter administration

* Board and management will be working with administrator of London Mining Plc to maintain Marampa Mine as a going concern, although at this time this is not confirmed

* Decision made following longer than expected talks with senior lenders and potential acquirers of Marampa Mine, as well as lack of liquidity due to fall in iron ore prices