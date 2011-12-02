* First shipment on track for end of 2011
* Expects to ship between 20-30,000 tonnes this month
* Receives first prepayment from Glencore
* In further offtake talks with traders, steelmakers
LONDON, Dec 2 London Mining said
it started production of iron ore from its Marampa operation in
Sierra Leone and that the first shipment was on track to be
completed by the end of this year.
"This is very significant for Sierra Leone as well as for
London Mining," Chief Executive Graeme Hossie told reporters on
Friday. "Sierra Leone is now back producing high specification
iron ore...they are expecting a big increase in their GDP next
year."
Marampa, which supplied iron ore to Europe, was closed in
the mid 1970s.
London Mining's first shipment will follow rival African
Minerals which shipped the first iron ore from its
Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone last month.
"Sierra Leone has a huge mineral potential...the country
needs foreign investment to help develop those," Hossie said,
noting the support given by the government.
London Mining employs 2,400 workers at Marampa, including
contractors, of which about 92 percent are from Sierra Leone.
Production will increase during the first half of 2012 to
over 160,000 tonnes a month, with 1.8 million tonnes of
production still targeted for 2012.
"The production of high specification iron ore product from
our plant at Marampa after decades of mine inactivity marks the
beginning of our Phase 1 ramp up and forms the basis for our
phased expansions to 16 Mtpa (million tonnes per annum)," said
Hossie.
The company expects Phase 1 capacity to increase 11 percent
to 4Mtpa in 2013 due to plant optimisation, although its capital
costs for Phase 1 have also grown 11 percent to $234 million.
The miner said it is in talks with steelmakers and traders,
including Glencore, on further offtake deals that would provide
financing to accelerate output to 4Mtpa by the end of 2012.
"At the moment we are in discussions with a number of
companies," said Hossie, adding that the company hopes to
conclude those talks over the next two months.
"Our plan is to have a mix of offtakers including both
traders and steelmakers," he said. The company also hopes to
have a combination of European and Asian buyers.
The miner produces high quality iron ore which is suitable
for Europe and can also be blended to lift lower grade iron ore
from Chinese producers.
It expects to ship between 20-30,000 tonnes this month,
using smaller ships for the first three months until a larger
vessel capable of carrying about 150,000 tonnes is expected to
arrive around the end of February.
The miner said it received its first prepayment from
Glencore for its scheduled December shipment and
expects to receive a further prepayment for its January shipment
later this month.
Glencore has paid $60 a tonne in advance for the iron ore,
with the total capped at $27 million, and will pay the remainder
depending on spot iron ore prices at the time of ship loading.
Spot iron ore prices fell as much as 32
percent from the end of September, although they have picked up
recently to $133.46 a tonne as demand from Chinese steel mills
has returned.
"What we have seen is that there is a strong pricing floor
resistance level at around $120 a tonne...and that is chiefly
driven by the cost of iron ore production in China," Hossie
said. "If the price goes to $120 or below, much of that
production stops and then more requirement is made of imports."
He expects stronger prices in 2013 and 2014 as China
continues to increase its steel consumption and as new iron ore
supply comes to the market slower than expected. He sees iron
ore prices at about $120-180 a tonne over the next couple of
years, possibly within a tighter range of $140-150 a tonne
between now and 2014.
Shares in London Mining were up 1.3 percent at 1008 GMT,
valuing the company at about 340 million pounds ($533 million).
"With the challenging logistics of trucking and barging, a
successful few shipments may put the sceptics to bed and allow a
re-rating on this cheap looking stock," said Numis Corp analyst
Andy Davidson.