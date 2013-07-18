* Maintains 2013 sales forecast of 3.6 mln-3.8 mln dry
metric tonnes
* Shares rise 6 pct
July 18 Iron ore miner London Mining Plc
said it expects 2013 production at the higher end of
its previous forecast range of 3.3 million to 3.6 million dry
metric tonnes, boosted by higher production at its Marampa mine
in Sierra Leone.
London Mining, one of the few junior iron ore companies
currently producing in West Africa, maintained its 2013 sales
forecast of 3.6 million to 3.8 million dry metric tonnes.
"The second plant ramp up was completed six weeks ahead of
schedule and solid production performance from both plants
allows us to move to the higher end of production guidance for
the year," Chief Executive Graeme Hossie said in a statement.
Production in the second quarter ended June 30 rose to
963,000 wet metric tonnes of iron ore concentrate, up 36 percent
from the preceding quarter, while sales rose 72 percent to
1,014,000 wet metric tonnes.
The company, which also has operations in Greenland, Saudi
Arabia and Colombia, reported a smaller full-year loss in March
and had then said it expected output from the mine to more than
double in 2013.
"This is a good set of results, in our view; given the stage
of the ramp up at Marampa delivery remains crucial to driving a
rerating of the stock," Citi analyst Michael Flitton said in a
note.
London Mining said that its plan to further expand capacity
at Marampa to 5 million tonnes per year by the end of 2013 was
on track.
"We remain buyers on value grounds, although we do expect
iron ore prices to soften from their current levels ($130/t) in
the second half," Liberum Capital analyst Richard Knights said
in a note.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore climbed
1.1 percent to $130.4 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest level
since April 30, as firmer steel prices in China encouraged
purchases of the raw material amid limited availability of spot
cargoes.
Shares in the company were up 6 percent at 92 pence at 0839
GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.