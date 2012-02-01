* First shipment of 49,656 wmt has departed Sierra Leone
* Commences production at Colombia operation
LONDON, Feb 1 London Mining,
which began producing iron ore in Sierra Leone in December, said
on Wednesday it had made its first shipment of ore from Marampa
to a destination in Europe.
The miner -- which produces high-quality ore suitable for
Europe, unlike many other juniors operating in the region --
said a shipment of 49,656 wet metric tonnes (wmt) had departed
Freetown heading for a destination in Europe.
London Mining also said it had commenced production of coke
from its operation in Colombia. It said it expected to reach its
targeted production rate from Colombia of 200 kilo tonnes per
annum (KTPA) by the third quarter of the current year.
"January 2012 has been a landmark month for London Mining.
We have commenced exports from our operation at Sierra Leone and
production from our operation in Colombia," Chief Executive
Graeme Hossie said in a statement.
The company said it planned two further shipments from
Marampa in February.
London Mining said last month it had trimmed its output
target for 2012 to 1.5 million tonnes due to the ore mix.
"We are focused on producing 1.5 Mt at Marampa in 2012 and
are encouraged by the Marampa product specification which allows
us to capture a significant grade related pricing premium,"
Hossie said.