LONDON Jan 16 London Mining,
which began producing iron ore from its Sierra Leone operation
last month, has refuted a U.S. lawsuit filed by a joint venture
partner seeking damages of "at least $650 million" citing
breaches of fiduciary duty.
London Mining said the counterclaim followed its own efforts
in December to recover a $1 million loan due from Wits Basin
Precious Metals, a partner in the Xiaonanshan iron ore mine in
China, which stopped operations in 2010.
"London Mining firmly believes that the answer and
counterclaim are merely a tactic to avoid repayment of the $1
million loan and are completely without merit," the miner said.
"London Mining also believes that there is no valid defence
against repayment of the $1 million loan which is now due and
payable. Accordingly it intends to strongly refute the answer
and counterclaim."
Shares in London Mining were down 3.7 percent at 289.5 pence
at 1220 GMT on Monday.