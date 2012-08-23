UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
LONDON Aug 23 London Mining PLC : * Production of 712,000wmt in H1 2012 * On track to achieve production of 1.5mt in 2012, with capacity of 5mtpa
expected in Q3 2013 * H1 EBITDA(1) loss of USD 2.6 million (H1 2011 loss USD 20.5 million)
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.