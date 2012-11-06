LONDON Nov 6 UK real estate investors London &
Stamford Property and Metric Property Investment
are in advanced discussions to merge, the two companies
said on Tuesday.
The firms said that under the merger London & Stamford
shareholders would own 75 percent of the enlarged group's share
capital while Metric shareholders would own about 25 percent,
although there was no certainty that the discussions would
complete successfully.
The companies also said they expected a significant return
of capital to both sets of shareholders once the merger
completes.
London & Stamford's chief executive, Patrick Vaughan, would
become executive chairman of the combined group while Metric's
chief executive, Andrew Jones would become the merged company's
chief executive. Raymond Mould, London & Stamford's chairman,
will retire from his role.