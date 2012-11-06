By Brenda Goh
LONDON Nov 6 British developer London &
Stamford has agreed to take over Metric Property
Investments, in a merger that analysts say could herald
a wave of similar deals as smaller property firms join together
to battle the financial crisis.
Shareholders in London & Stamford will own 75 percent of the
enlarged company, the firms said on Tuesday, if the offer of
0.94 shares for every Metric share goes ahead. London & Stamford
has until Dec. 4 to announce whether or not the offer will be
made for Metric, which is valued at about 200 million pounds
($320 million) under the outline deal.
London & Stamford owns and develops offices and luxury homes
in London as well as warehouses across Britain. Last month, it
sold its stake in the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield
for 750 million pounds to Norway's sovereign wealth fund. Metric
owns supermarkets and retail parks in Britain.
"It is exactly what the sector needs - consolidation," said
Investec analyst Alan Carter. "There should be more mergers
between the smaller companies but it is always easier said than
done. The principle of this, if it was extended, would be
welcomed by the sector," he said.
JP Morgan Cazenove analysts have also predicted more
mergers among Europe's property companies, arguing such deals
will help them cut debt and operating costs and enable them to
expand despite the sluggish economy.
Other smaller property companies that could become takeover
targets include office landlord Workspace Group, whose
London focus could make it attractive, and Capital & Regional
which has been involved in debt renegotiations, analysts
said.
Larger property companies are able to borrow at lower rates
than smaller competitors. Over the past two months, for
instance, FTSE 100 company Hammerson sold 400 million
pounds of bonds at 2.75 percent while smaller rival St Modwen
paid 6.25 percent for an 80 million pound issue.
Jefferies analyst Mike Prew said mergers among smaller
companies would also enable them to buy larger properties.
"There must be a lot of micro real estate companies at the
moment who are beginning to think what's the point of being in
the public real estate sector market as their shares are so
lowly rated," he said.
Under the proposed deal London & Stamford chief executive
Patrick Vaughan will become executive chairman of the combined
group while Metric's chief executive, Andrew Jones, will become
chief executive. Raymond Mould, London & Stamford's chairman,
will retire from his current role.
The management teams of the two companies previously worked
together at retail park developer Pillar Property, which was
sold to British Land in 2005.
At 1315 GMT shares in Metric were up 10.75 percent at 103
pence while London & Stamford shares were 3.25 percent lower at
113 pence and the UK real estate sector index was up
0.4 percent.