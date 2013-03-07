LONDON, March 7 London Stock Exchange Group PLC
:
* Revised offer for majority stake in LCH.Clearnet
* LSE and LCH.clearnet confirm agreed terms of revised
recommended cash offer
* LSE to acquire up to a further 55.5 percent in LCH.clearnet
under the revised offer
* Resulting in it holding up to 57.8 percent
* Other LCH.Clearnet shareholders to hold at least 42.2 percent
following the
transaction
* Accepting LCH.Clearnet shareholders will receive 15 euros per
LCH.clearnet share
* Revised offer is E633 million (£544 million)
* Maximum total investment to be made by LSE will be E536
million