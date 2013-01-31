Fitch Affirms Russian Bashkortostan Republic at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Bashkortostan
Republic's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks
on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The region's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects Bashkortostan's sound budgetary
performance,
supp