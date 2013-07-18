Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
LONDON, July 18 London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Revenue up 39 per cent on Q1 last year at £249.7 million * Revenue up 8% on an organic, constant currency basis * LSE - information services - revenue up 11 percent with continued
good growth from ftse (up 8% on organic basis) * Capital markets - revenue up 11 per cent * Well placed to build on the positive start we have made so far this year * At an advanced stage of discussions with its banks to replace existing
facilities
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.