* Equity capital raised rises to 9.3 bln stg from 4 bln stg
* UK equity trading up 5 percent
LONDON, Sept 26 The London Stock Exchange
said on Thursday it has made good progress since the
start of its financial year as firms raised more capital on its
markets and daily trading on its flagship British stock market
rose 5 percent.
In a pre-close statement, the exchange said total equity
capital raised in the five months to end-August reached 9.3
billion pounds ($14.94 billion), compared with 4 billion pounds
the year earlier. The pipeline for further issuance was
encouraging, the statement added.
As well as UK equity markets, trading in fixed income
increased and the LCH.Clearnet business in which it acquired a
majority stake in May, delivered strong growth, the statement
said.
Its weak spots included its Italian business, where daily
equity trading volumes fell 7 percent year-on-year, and
derivatives, where volumes sank 31 percent.