LONDON, July 18 The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday its first quarter revenues rose 39 percent to 249.7 million pounds ($379 million), beating analyst forecasts, thanks in part to its acquisition of a London clearing house earlier this year.

The LSE acquired a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet in May.

Revenues adjusted to strip out currency fluctuations and the impact of its acquisition were up 8 percent.

The figure beat a consensus estimate by 10 analysts for revenue of 233.4 million in the three months to June 30.

The exchange, which draws revenue from trades executed on its markets, said it was well placed to build on a positive start to its financial year.

"We remain focused on delivering benefits from recent transactions, developing opportunities and expanding our global footprint," said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet in a statement.

Shares in the group have risen more than 30 percent this year. They closed at 1,471 pence on Wednesday.