Nov 3 London Stock Exchange Group said
it appointed Serge Harry to the group's executive committee.
Harry will be the chairman of globeSettle, LSEG's central
securities depository in Luxembourg, and will also be the group
country head for France, Benelux and Germany, LSEG said.
He will work with the management of LSEG's businesses to
ensure the group delivers a full service offering to clients in
these markets.
Harry will also continue to be on the board of European
clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA.
He was most recently a senior adviser to LSEG Chief
Executive Xavier Rolet.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)