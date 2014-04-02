April 2 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement re. Board member

* Paolo Scaroni, a non-executive director and deputy chairman of company, has received a first instance conviction from a regional italian court

* Relating to inadequate environmental standards at Enel, a company of which he was chief executive between 2002 and 2005.

* Scaroni is appealing such decision as unfounded and under Italian law decision is suspended and conditional pending appeal. LSEG's relevant regulators have been notified of this development

* Paolo Scaroni continues as a non-executive director of company

