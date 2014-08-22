BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Strong financial performance - q1 adjusted total income 1 up 16 per cent to £323.9 million
* Revenue increased 20 per cent overall and 12 per cent on an organic and constant currency basis
* Adjusted profit before tax 1 up 26 per cent at £129.8 million
* Adjusted basic eps 1 up 18 per cent at 31.9 pence
* Diversified business is very well positioned for further growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: