Aug 22 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Strong financial performance - q1 adjusted total income 1 up 16 per cent to £323.9 million

* Revenue increased 20 per cent overall and 12 per cent on an organic and constant currency basis

* Adjusted profit before tax 1 up 26 per cent at £129.8 million

* Adjusted basic eps 1 up 18 per cent at 31.9 pence

* Diversified business is very well positioned for further growth.