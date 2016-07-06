By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 The London Taxi Company, maker of
the British capital's distinctive black cabs, plans to ramp up
production by the end of the decade and sell taxis and vans to
other major European cities, its chairman said.
The company, owned by Chinese automaker Geely, is
building a new plant close to its existing factory in Coventry,
central England, and said Britain's decision to leave the
European Union would not affect its current investment plans.
Chairman Carl-Peter Forster said the company aimed to
produce around 10,000 cabs and light commercial vehicles a year
by about 2020, up from 1,171 in 2015.
"We are currently presenting the taxi to major European
cities. We've been to Oslo, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin
this week and based on this same platform ... we will offer this
light commercial vehicle," he told reporters.
"2019/20/21 that is our horizon."
The London Taxi Company, which traces its roots back to 1899
and was bought out of administration by Geely in 2013, said in
March last year it would invest 250 million pounds ($324
million) in its new site. In October, it said it would add
another 50 million pounds to the project.
Forster said future investments would depend on the new
relationship Britain forges with the EU, but that decisions
would not need to be made until at least 2018.
"We don't have to make a decision over the next two to three
years. By then we will know exactly what the regulatory
framework is and the customs and duties framework and then we
can make a decision," he said.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
