FRANKFURT, April 4 Private equity investor Lone
Star is expected to receive bids from some large
European banks for its German corporate bank IKB, one
of Germany's high-profile victims of the financial crisis, two
people familiar with the transaction said.
Banks such as HSBC, BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale, Santander, Rabobank and SEB
received information packages on IKB in early March
and have been asked to return with non-binding offers by a
mid-April deadline, the people said.
Some of these banks, which all aim to expand their business
with medium-sized German companies - IKB's specialty - are only
interested in the corporate lending activities and not the whole
bank, they added.
IKB, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Santander and SEB
declined to comment, while Lone Star and Rabobank were not
available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)