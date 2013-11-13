TOKYO Nov 13 U.S. distressed asset investor
Lone Star has won the right to buy the Osaka Prefectural Urban
Development Co, half owned by Japan's Osaka prefecture, for 78
billion yen ($783 million), two people with direct knowledge of
the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
Lone Star outbid its peer Fortress Investment Group
and a local railway company Nankai Electric Railway Co,
to buy the company, the sources said.
The divestment of the company that runs railway systems and
warehouses reflects a privatisation strategy by Osaka
prefecture.
Osaka prefecture owns 49 percent stake in the company while
Osaka Gas Co, Kansai Electric Power Co and
Japanese banks including Resona Holdings Inc own a 51
percent.
($1 = 99.5550 Japanese yen)
