HONG KONG, March 15 Eashwar Krishnan, former Asia head of Lone Pine Capital, and Tanvir Ghani, former head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are set to launch their highly anticipated hedge fund on July 2, according to a fund information document seen by Reuters.

The launch is among four major fund start-ups in the region that have attracted investor attention this year, improving prospects for the struggling Asian hedge fund industry as tried and tested fund managers and traders expand investment options.

The duo are setting up long/short equities hedge fund Tybourne Capital Management in Hong Kong, the document showed.

Reuters reported exclusively in December that Krishnan and Ghani were aiming to raise $1 billion in an Asia-focused hedge fund, hoping to break into a very small group of funds of that size in the region. No other details were known at that time.

The fund will invest globally, but have an Asian bias. Its main focus will be on consumer, financials, technology, media, telecommunications and industrial sectors, the document showed.

Tybourne has picked Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse Group AG as prime brokers.

An e-mail to Ghani went unanswered.