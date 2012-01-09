Jan 9 Canada's Lone Pine Resources said it expects a 3 percent rise in average daily net sales volume in 2012 and set its capital budget for the year at $200 million to $220 million.

The company said it will focus on light oil projects in 2012, citing current disparity between light oil and natural gas prices, with 80 percent of its budget allocated for light oil projects.

Natural gas price have fallen about 27 percent in the past one year.

In Nov, the oil and gas exploration company had increased its capital budget for 2011 to $250 million to $260 million.

Lone Pine expects average daily net sales volumes for 2012 to be at 95-99 million cubic feet equivalent per day, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$7.42 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.