FRANKFURT Jan 31 Private equity investor Lone Star has hired Rothschild and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as advisors for the planned sale of German corporate bank IKB, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The sale of IKB, one of Germany's highest-profile casualties of the financial crisis, will likely be kicked off shortly, they said.

Lone Star, IKB, Rothschild and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.