* Korea orders Lone Star to reduce KEB stake within six
months
* Analysts say Hana-Lone Star deal unlikely to fall apart
* KEB employees protest decision
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 18 South Korea's financial
watchdog on Friday ordered U.S. buyout fund Lone Star to sell
down its stake in Korea Exchange Bank to 10 percent
or lower within six months, paving the way for an end to a
drawn-out sale that has tainted the country's image as an
investment destination.
By setting a timeline for the sale, the regulator has opened
the door for Lone Star and the sole bidder for KEB, South
Korea's Hana Financial Group to close the deal
originally estimated at 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion).
Hundreds of KEB employees protested the decision in front of
the regulator's offices, waving placards with slogans like
"Defend Korea Exchange Bank."
Local media reports have said that Hana wants to cut its
offer for KEB by a fifth, although Hana has denied the reports.
Analysts said the deal was unlikely to collapse regardless.
"The regulator's decision was already expected. I expect
Hana to be able to acquire KEB. This is not an ordinary time and
it is unlikely that others will offer higher prices," Jeffrey
Cho, an analyst at Daeshin Economic Research Institute, said.
KEB shares have tumbled 18 percent since July, when Hana and
Lone Star extended their agreement to strike the politically
charged deal to end-November.
Both parties agreed in July to cut the price tag for Lone
Star's majority stake in KEB by 283 billion won.
With a range of overseas investment banks having looked at
KEB and walked away, Lone Star appears to have few options other
than Hana as it will have to comply with the regulator's ruling.
The Financial Services Commission said in a statement it
attached no strings to the ruling, considering possible damage
to minority KEB shareholders should there be punitive terms on
the sale.
Lone Star was found guilty in a court in Seoul of
manipulating the stock price in a relation to merger with KEB's
credit card unit and the court ruled it had to sell because it
was not qualified to be the owner of KEB as a result. It did not
appeal the verdict.
Clinching KEB is also crucial for Hana as the South Korean
banking sector is fast consolidating and the company has most of
the deal financing in place.
Dallas-based Lone Star bought into KEB in 2003 and has seen
two failed sales attempts, first to Korea's Kookmin Bank
for $7.6 billion in 2006 and HSBC for $6.3
billion in 2008.
Singapore's DBS twice held talks on a purchase but
did not come to any agreement while Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group entered the fray in 2010, before losing
out to Hana.
The sale has been delayed by a series of investigations as
to whether Lone Star paid capital gains taxes and whether KEB's
losses were inflated to make it cheaper, as well as
investigations into and prosecutions of various Lone Star, KEB
and government officials.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)
(Additional Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)