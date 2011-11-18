* Korea orders Lone Star to reduce KEB stake within six months

* Analysts say Hana-Lone Star deal unlikely to fall apart

* KEB employees protest decision

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Nov 18 South Korea's financial watchdog on Friday ordered U.S. buyout fund Lone Star to sell down its stake in Korea Exchange Bank to 10 percent or lower within six months, paving the way for an end to a drawn-out sale that has tainted the country's image as an investment destination.

By setting a timeline for the sale, the regulator has opened the door for Lone Star and the sole bidder for KEB, South Korea's Hana Financial Group to close the deal originally estimated at 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion).

Hundreds of KEB employees protested the decision in front of the regulator's offices, waving placards with slogans like "Defend Korea Exchange Bank."

Local media reports have said that Hana wants to cut its offer for KEB by a fifth, although Hana has denied the reports.

Analysts said the deal was unlikely to collapse regardless.

"The regulator's decision was already expected. I expect Hana to be able to acquire KEB. This is not an ordinary time and it is unlikely that others will offer higher prices," Jeffrey Cho, an analyst at Daeshin Economic Research Institute, said.

KEB shares have tumbled 18 percent since July, when Hana and Lone Star extended their agreement to strike the politically charged deal to end-November.

Both parties agreed in July to cut the price tag for Lone Star's majority stake in KEB by 283 billion won.

With a range of overseas investment banks having looked at KEB and walked away, Lone Star appears to have few options other than Hana as it will have to comply with the regulator's ruling.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement it attached no strings to the ruling, considering possible damage to minority KEB shareholders should there be punitive terms on the sale.

Lone Star was found guilty in a court in Seoul of manipulating the stock price in a relation to merger with KEB's credit card unit and the court ruled it had to sell because it was not qualified to be the owner of KEB as a result. It did not appeal the verdict.

Clinching KEB is also crucial for Hana as the South Korean banking sector is fast consolidating and the company has most of the deal financing in place.

Dallas-based Lone Star bought into KEB in 2003 and has seen two failed sales attempts, first to Korea's Kookmin Bank for $7.6 billion in 2006 and HSBC for $6.3 billion in 2008.

Singapore's DBS twice held talks on a purchase but did not come to any agreement while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group entered the fray in 2010, before losing out to Hana.

The sale has been delayed by a series of investigations as to whether Lone Star paid capital gains taxes and whether KEB's losses were inflated to make it cheaper, as well as investigations into and prosecutions of various Lone Star, KEB and government officials. ($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Additional Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)