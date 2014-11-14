(Changes sourcing to firm, adds details)
Nov 13 Hedge fund Lonestar Capital Management
LLC will shut down for the second time in eight years after the
fund's performance in October dipped, hurt by the whipsaw in the
market.
Jerome Simon, Lonestar's founder, said in a letter sent to
investors that the fund's failure to get its portfolio
consistently right had weighed on its performance, particularly
in recent months.
Simon called the closure of the fund a "bittersweet moment,"
and said its performance in October was "challenging due to
intense volatility during the month." The letter, made available
to Reuters, was dated Nov. 10.
Lonestar's main fund was down 2.4 percent for the year until
the end of October.
The fund intends to distribute a significant portion of its
limited partners capital account by the end of the year, with
further distributions in the first half of 2015. It aims to
return all its capital by June 30, 2015.
News of the fund's shutdown was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal, which said the final straw came late in October
when the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased its monetary policy.
A spokesperson for Lonestar declined to comment.
Simon will manage his own money from a personal office once
the shutdown is complete in mid-2015, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore and
Svea-Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan
Grebler)