PARIS Feb 9 French handbag maker Longchamp
enjoyed improved sales growth last year, bucking a slowdown in
the luxury goods industry.
Family-controlled Longchamp, known for its best-selling
Pliage bags, said on Tuesday revenue rose last year by 10
percent at constant currencies to 566 million euros ($632
million), up from 8 percent growth in 2014.
Longchamp's performance comes as sales growth has slowed in
the luxury goods sector, hit by weaker demand in China and low
oil prices reducing Russia and Middle Eastern purchasing power.
Rival Kate Spade saw its same-store sales rise
strongly last year, while Coach's fortunes have been
improving.
Longchamp said its sales growth benefited from new stores
in Asia and solid demand in Europe, with the Chinese now its
second-biggest customers behind the French.
Longchamp, which opened three stores in mainland China
bringing the total number to 25, said sales there had risen 30
percent at constant currencies, a growth level reminiscent of
what many luxury brands enjoyed in China five years ago.
Longchamp said sales fell in Paris around 20 percent in
November and December after the attacks on the French capital
and it expected it would take at least a few months for tourists
to return after some cancelled trips.
"In Paris, we are still not back to the levels we saw before
the attacks," Longchamp Chief Executive Jean Cassegrain told
Reuters in an interview.
Cassegrain said he was not too concerned about the company's
sales globally, as although Paris was its number one city in
terms of revenue, shoppers would visit its outlets in places
like Amsterdam or Tokyo instead.
This year, he said the brand expected the same level of
sales growth as in 2015.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)