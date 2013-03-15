BRIEF-Abacore Capital Holdings says director has resigned
* Antonio R. Mangubat resigns as director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 For a full statement on the results of property developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Antonio R. Mangubat resigns as director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquired 50 percent interest in Generator New Zealand Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: