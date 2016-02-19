(Repeats to additional subscribers)

NAIROBI Feb 19 Book publisher Longhorn Kenya Ltd said on Friday its first-half pretax profit nearly doubled, helped by higher book sales.

The company that specialises in text books for schools said its pretax profit for the first-half ended December rose to 97.5 million shillings ($958,702) from 49.7 million shillings a year earlier.

Revenue rose 57 percent to 831.4 million shillings, it said. ($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anand Basu and Alexander Smith)