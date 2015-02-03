BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane Q1 net profit up at EUR 1.0 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
Feb 3 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs MOU with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on digitalization of solar power stations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z7x6vE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
NEW YORK, May 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will launch a new private stock-trading venue, known as a "dark pool," on Friday, that is run by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc , according to a note to clients obtained by Reuters.