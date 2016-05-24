UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 27, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sXBtG5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.